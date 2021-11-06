Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 199.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GGB. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.