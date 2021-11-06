Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,268 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

