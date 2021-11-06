Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

