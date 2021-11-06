Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,969.12 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

