Tyson T. Abston Sells 1,870 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNTY opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

