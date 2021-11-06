Insider Selling: DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Sells 4,363 Shares of Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRIO opened at $18.71 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

