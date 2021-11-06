Insider Buying: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Buys $100,012.50 in Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.28 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 118.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.