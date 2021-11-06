Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

