The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $881.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

