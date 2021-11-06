Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $48.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,166,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

