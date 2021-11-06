Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 22.69

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 22.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

EverCommerce stock opened at 19.71 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.63.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

