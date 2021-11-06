Analysts Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 22.69

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 22.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
EverCommerce stock opened at 19.71 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
