$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

BALY opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

