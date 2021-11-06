Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,969 shares of company stock worth $23,149,030. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

