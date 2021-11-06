Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.08. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 191.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 23.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

