Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.22 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

