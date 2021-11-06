Morgan Stanley Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.70% of The ODP worth $69,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODP. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421,479 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the second quarter valued at $8,867,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at $7,580,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at $4,671,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

