Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

