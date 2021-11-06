10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $164.16

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $164.16, but opened at $173.47. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 11,814 shares trading hands.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.