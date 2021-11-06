Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $6,815,724.28 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TXG opened at $177.98 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 83.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 7.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

