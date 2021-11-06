Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 6,111 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $42,225,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

