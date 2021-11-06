Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $713,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

