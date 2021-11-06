California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,618 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of NCR worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $44.00 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.