Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $745,000 Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 126,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 197.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 169,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

