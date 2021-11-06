California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United States Steel worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

