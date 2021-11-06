The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Timken worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Timken by 4.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Timken by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 12.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

