CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $90.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

