66,596 Shares in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Amundi owned 0.30% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $79.51.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

