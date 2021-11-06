Amundi Invests $5.19 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Amundi purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,000. Amundi owned about 0.10% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CIT Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 526,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at $4,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.50. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

