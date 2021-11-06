Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

