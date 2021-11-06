Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $134,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

