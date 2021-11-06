William V. Turner Sells 3,198 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GSBC stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

