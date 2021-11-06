California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 464,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

