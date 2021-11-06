Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $2,942,782.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock worth $12,088,104 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 41.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,706,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,135,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,810 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,206,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,423,000 after acquiring an additional 334,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.