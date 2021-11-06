Aziz Mottiwala Sells 6,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.