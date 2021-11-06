First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 30,361 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

