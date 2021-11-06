i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

