Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $119,029.80 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $119,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.05 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

