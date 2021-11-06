First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,492 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of DraftKings worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

