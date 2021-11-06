First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $342.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.23 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.57.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

