First Trust Advisors LP Sells 165,922 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 165,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.