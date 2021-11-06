First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1,146.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $27,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

SWCH opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.