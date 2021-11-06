First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

