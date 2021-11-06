Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

