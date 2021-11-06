Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,508 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

