Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

