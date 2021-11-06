Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 27,512 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of ACI Worldwide worth $36,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

