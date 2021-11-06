Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,814 shares of company stock worth $2,788,507. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $167.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.