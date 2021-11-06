Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of The Toro worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.61. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

