Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $26,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

