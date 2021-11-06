Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

VERO opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.19. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

